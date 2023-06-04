Warm and sunny Sunday; More seasonal temperatures ahead this week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s going to be another warm one across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s with lots of sunshine and winds from the east between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures overnight will be mild, in the low to mid-60s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be very similar to what we’ve seen over the past few days. Temperatures will be warm with stray showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. Winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Stray showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will become cooler and more seasonal starting Tuesday and remain seasonal through the end of the week. Lots of sunshine is expected as well during the week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

