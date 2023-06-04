Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester announced Saturday the Rochester Tower Condominiums have been stabilized and the street will reopen Saturday night by 10 p.m.

According to the city, the on-site engineering firm responsible for assessing the structural issues indicated that all shoring operations have been completed and conditions are stable.

As a result, 2 Street SW will be reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic by 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Northbound lanes on 5 Avenue SW from 2 Street SW to 3 Street SW will remain closed until all construction materials have been removed from the area, which should be completed by the afternoon of June 5.

Access to the employee entrance to the Baldwin Parking Garage will be provided from 3 Street SW at 5 Avenue SW.

Despite the building being stabilized, the city said Rochester Tower Condominiums residents are not being allowed back into the building at this time. The engineers contracted by the property management company will be in contact with the City’s Community Development Department on Monday to continue discussing repairs.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.