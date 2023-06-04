Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home

Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The property management company for the Rochester Tower Condominiums sent out an update to residents on when they could return home after evacuating Friday due to unsafe structural conditions.

According to FirstService Residential, residents in 16 units will not be able to return for at least a week. The residents of those units have been notified.

Residents in the other units could return as soon as Tuesday, and the company is advising that they maintain their alternative housing until then.

FirstService said another update is expected on Monday, when engineers, the company and the city of Rochester discuss the next steps for repairs.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday’s legalization of recreational cannabis is stirring concerns from local law enforcement...
Local law enforcement raises concerns over cannabis legalization
Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers Condominium evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet
Police lights generic
UPDATE: Lockdown at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin lifted

Latest News

Final Day of Pine Island Cheese Fest
Final day of the Pine Island Cheese Festival off to strong start
Cliff swallows spotted in Rochester.
Learning about a unique bird spotted in Rochester
The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of...
One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation
Local Sports 6/3