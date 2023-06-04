Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The property management company for the Rochester Tower Condominiums sent out an update to residents on when they could return home after evacuating Friday due to unsafe structural conditions.

According to FirstService Residential, residents in 16 units will not be able to return for at least a week. The residents of those units have been notified.

Residents in the other units could return as soon as Tuesday, and the company is advising that they maintain their alternative housing until then.

FirstService said another update is expected on Monday, when engineers, the company and the city of Rochester discuss the next steps for repairs.

