Quarterly forum held by the Community Action Group Supporting People with Disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Community Action Group Supporting People With Disabilities met Saturday morning at People of Hope ELCA Church for a quarterly forum.

The forums are hosted to provide information, share ideas, and develop action plans to support those with disabilities served by home and community based services.

At Saturday’s forum, legislators and local representatives gave an update on legislative bills and their success or failure during the legislative session.

Transportation challenges for those with disabilities was also discussed, focusing on public transportation such as the ZIPS service.

To round out the forum, social works on the Community Outreach Team in Rochester and Olmsted county discussed how they can help those with disabilities, especially when those individuals are facing a mental health crisis.

“This community action group, we would really encourage our community leaders and anyone that wants to join us, who do not have family without disabilities. We need your help. We need that community. We need those folks that want to go out and protest something positive to come and join us,” mentions Judy Young, Team Lead of the Community Action Group Supporting People With Disabilities.

The group is made up of parents, guardians, self advocates, community leaders, legislators, and healthcare providers from across southeast Minnesota.

The next forum will be held on September 30 at People of Hope ELCA Church in Rochester. Group leaders are hoping to discuss special education programs in schools and continue the discussion on transportation opportunities for those with disabilities.

