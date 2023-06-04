One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department (OPD) has arrested one person in connection to the homicide investigation of Sabrina Schnoor.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner, was taken into custody without incident after authorities executed a warrant at an apartment in Waseca.

Assisting OPD in the arrest was South-Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team, Waseca Police Department and River Valley SWAT team.

Authorities ask if anyone has additional information related to this case, contact OPD at (507) 444-3800.

Related Stories Owatonna police investigating woman found under I-35 bridge as a homicide The Owatonna Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on May 30 under the I-35 bridge overpass. Suspect identified in Owatonna homicide The Owatonna Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in the homicide investigation from May 30, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.