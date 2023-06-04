One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation

The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of Sabrina Schnoor.(WLBT)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department (OPD) has arrested one person in connection to the homicide investigation of Sabrina Schnoor.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner, was taken into custody without incident after authorities executed a warrant at an apartment in Waseca.

Assisting OPD in the arrest was South-Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team, Waseca Police Department and River Valley SWAT team.

Authorities ask if anyone has additional information related to this case, contact OPD at (507) 444-3800.

