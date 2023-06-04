Final day of the Pine Island Cheese Festival off to strong start

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather was great on Sunday for the final day of the Pine Island Cheese Festival.

The Pine Island Cheese Festival has been going on for at least 85 years.

The lineup of activities for the last day of the festival included an omelet breakfast at the American Legion, a craft fair and vendor market, and the cheese festival grand parade.

Many different items were available at the craft fair and vendor market, including handmade items.

People were getting ready to line the streets for a good view of the grand parade. During the parade, spectators will be able to see the Goodhue County Sheriff, the fire department Honor Guard, the Dodge County Dairy Princess, the mayor of Pine Island, and many other groups and individuals.

The Pine Island Cheese festival will return next year during the first weekend in June.

