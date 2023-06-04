Final day of the Pine Island Cheese Festival off to strong start

Final Day of Pine Island Cheese Fest
Final Day of Pine Island Cheese Fest(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather was great on Sunday for the final day of the Pine Island Cheese Festival.

The Pine Island Cheese Festival has been going on for at least 85 years.

The lineup of activities for the last day of the festival included an omelet breakfast at the American Legion, a craft fair and vendor market, and the cheese festival grand parade.

Many different items were available at the craft fair and vendor market, including handmade items.

People were getting ready to line the streets for a good view of the grand parade. During the parade, spectators will be able to see the Goodhue County Sheriff, the fire department Honor Guard, the Dodge County Dairy Princess, the mayor of Pine Island, and many other groups and individuals.

The Pine Island Cheese festival will return next year during the first weekend in June.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday’s legalization of recreational cannabis is stirring concerns from local law enforcement...
Local law enforcement raises concerns over cannabis legalization
Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers Condominium evacuated due to structural issues
Police lights generic
UPDATE: Lockdown at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin lifted
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet

Latest News

Cliff swallows spotted in Rochester.
Learning about a unique bird spotted in Rochester
The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of...
One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation
community action group
Local Sports 6/3