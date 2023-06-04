Community members honor, remember loved ones lost to addiction and suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of community members gathered Saturday to honor and remember loved ones lost to addiction and suicide.

The event was at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Rochester.

Different speakers shared the experiences they’ve had with family and friends related to addiction and mental health.

Audience members were invited to ask these speakers questions.

A time of remembrance service was held. This featured prayers both spoken and sung, along with moment of silence. Throughout the afternoon, participants could add a photo of someone they have lost to a photo wall and visit the resource fair.

Facilities around Rochester that offer addiction and mental health services had booths set up in the church’s fellowship hall.

“I am a peer recovery specialist I’m also a person in long term recovery Doc’s Recovery House,” Shaketa Clark said. “It is a nonprofit organization that helps people with addictions we also have a free treatment program where we help people who come in who want that change.”

“I think it shows that there is something that’s going on that maybe not everyone is aware of because you see a lot more reports of there being overdoses and suicides and they’re on the rise,” Laura Walker with Doc’s Recovery House said. “So, there are other answers there are avenues that if you are suffering or facing that problem that you’re gonna have you know options.”

