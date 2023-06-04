Annual Rhubarb Festival sees strong turnout in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) - KTTC’s very own Jess Abrahamson and Ted Schmidt opened the 19th Annual Rhubarb Festival with the official throwing of the stalk.

This year marks the return of the rhubarb tasting and rhubarb run, as hundreds filled Sylvan Park in Lanesboro.

Organizers said the event is a staple in southern Minnesota. Those who attended said the festival brings back fond memories of their childhood.

There are rhubarb games like a stalk toss. A farmer’s market was also part of the festival where people could buy rhubard plants or baked goods.

