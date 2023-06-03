Warm temperatures continue through the weekend; More seasonal temperatures on the way

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today is looking to be very similar to the past couple of days with warm temperatures and afternoon rain chances. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s with the chance for stray showers and thunderstorms again throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds will be relatively light, from the east, between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Rainfall amounts today aren’t looking super impressive. Areas along I-35 are looking at the potential for higher rainfall totals with up to an inch of rainfall possible in spots. Overall, rainfall amounts are looking to remain under a half inch across the area.

Rain Forecast
Showers and thunderstorms will push out of the region early tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with winds from the east between three and eight miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Sunday is looking to be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be from the east between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
After drying out Sunday, the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns to the region Monday. Temperatures will cool and become more seasonal during the middle of the week and will remain seasonal through the end of the upcoming week.

Extended Forecast
