Red Cross provides update on shelter, services for Rochester Towers Condominium residents

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Cross serving Southeast Minnesota shared an update Saturday morning on the shelter and services it’s providing to displaced residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium in downtown Rochester.

Friday night, Red Cross opened a shelter for residents at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, in response to the mandatory evacuation of the building due to structural concerns.

Executive Director Melanie Tschida said Saturday no clients utilized the shelter, and it was able to close by 11 Friday night.

That said, Tschida said Red Cross is continuing to monitor the situation over the next few days, posting its local chapter phone number for residents to reach out should they require services. That number is 507-287-2200.

According to an email to Rochester Towers residents, there should be an update be an update before noon Monday, as that is the length of time they are restricted from entering the building.

