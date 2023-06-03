Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin under lockdown due to law enforcement situation

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin is under lockdown due to a law enforcement situation near the hospital.

This information was confirmed by a Mayo Clinic Health System spokesperson.

They were unable to give additional details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

