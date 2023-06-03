Hot and sunny conditions continue this weekend

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures return next week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The hot and sunny weather continues through the weekend before a temperature chance arrives next week. Tonight, conditions will remain mild as overnight temperatures cool into the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Another hot and sunny day is in store for Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. Similar to the last few days, there will be a chance for a few stray showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A repeat performance is expected on Monday.

Temperature outlook
Temperature outlook(KTTC)

Our region is in for a temperature change next week, starting Tuesday. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s move in for the remainder of the week. A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, with the remainder of the week looking dry. If you haven’t been a fan of the upper 80s, or are just ready for a break from the heat, the Climate Prediction Center anticipates seasonal temperatures are expected through the next couple of weeks.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

