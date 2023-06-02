Warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms today through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm and unsettled weather pattern continues today and looks to hang around through the weekend as there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day across the area. Just like the past couple of days, there will be a fair amount of warm sunshine throughout the day, interrupted occasionally by a few showers and thunderstorms. The more widespread activity will be in the late morning and afternoon hours. While severe weather won’t be a concern, a brief downpour of rain and wind gusts will accompany some of those showers. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, more than ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms today with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

There will be chances of showers, especially in the afternoon and early evening today. (KTTC)

After a few isolated showers and storms in the area this evening, skies will clear a bit later in the night with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s and light east winds.

Saturday will feature a little more sunshine with just a slight chance of spotty showers in the morning and then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with a light easterly breeze that will draw in slightly less humid air for a couple of days.

There will be a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a light easterly breeze.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area today and Monday with isolated storms over the weekend. Drier weather is expected next week. (KTTC)

A cold front from the north will trigger a few thunderstorms on Monday, starting in the mid-morning hours. A few showers may lag behind the front in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s and a north breeze.

High pressure from Canada will settle into the region for the middle of next week, bringing less humid and dry weather to the area. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures around 80 degrees from next Tuesday and Thursday.

There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms until Monday of next week when a cold front will move through the region. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms next Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Cooler, sun-filled weather is expected behind Friday’s cold front and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

After a rather warm weekend, temps next week will be a little more seasonable. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, June 2, 2023. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will once again be possible today with occasional sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will be chances of isolated storms this weekend with upper 80s. After Monday’s storms next week looks cooler and drier. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota #tgif ♬ original sound - Ted Schmidt

