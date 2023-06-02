Warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms today through the weekend
High temps will be in the mid and upper 80s this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm and unsettled weather pattern continues today and looks to hang around through the weekend as there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day across the area. Just like the past couple of days, there will be a fair amount of warm sunshine throughout the day, interrupted occasionally by a few showers and thunderstorms. The more widespread activity will be in the late morning and afternoon hours. While severe weather won’t be a concern, a brief downpour of rain and wind gusts will accompany some of those showers. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, more than ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average.
After a few isolated showers and storms in the area this evening, skies will clear a bit later in the night with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s and light east winds.
Saturday will feature a little more sunshine with just a slight chance of spotty showers in the morning and then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with a light easterly breeze that will draw in slightly less humid air for a couple of days.
There will be a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a light easterly breeze.
A cold front from the north will trigger a few thunderstorms on Monday, starting in the mid-morning hours. A few showers may lag behind the front in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s and a north breeze.
High pressure from Canada will settle into the region for the middle of next week, bringing less humid and dry weather to the area. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures around 80 degrees from next Tuesday and Thursday.
There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms next Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Cooler, sun-filled weather is expected behind Friday’s cold front and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
