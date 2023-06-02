Update: One hurt in head-one crash on Highway 52

Near Zumbrota, one man treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Mary's
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEAR ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) –We have an update on a car crash on Highway 52 near Zumbrota.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

A 74-year-old man from Zumbrota was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado going eastbound on 165th Avenue.

And a 71-year-old man from Missouri was driving a 2023 Ford Edge was southbound on Highway 52.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The crash caused some delays for the drivers in the area.

The Missouri man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The man from Zumbrota was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

