Suspect Identified in Owatonna Homicide

Owatonna Police Department
By Leah Pflaum
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) –– The Owatonna Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in the homicide investigation from May 30, 2023.

The suspect has been identified as Jason Lee Horner, 38.

Horner is a white man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs.

If you see Horner, authorities say to not approach him, but instead report his whereabouts at (507) 444-3800 or call 911.

