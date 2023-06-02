Stray storms Saturday; Hot temperatures continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking another round of stray thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and evening. Storm chances should stay limited on Sunday.

Overnight lows tonight will be in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms will continue until just after sunset Friday evening. Clearing skies are expected overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday’s forecast:

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 80s and some lower 90s. Dew points are expected to reach the middle and lower 60s making conditions pretty muggy through the afternoon. We’ll once again see the threat of stray storms in the afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not expected.

Temperatures will stay well above average on Monday in the middle 80s with isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s through the middle of next week. Dry conditions are expected to settle in early next week.

