Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues

By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium are being asked to evacuate the building by 7:30 p.m. Friday due to structural issues.

In an email shared with KTTC, FirstService Residential first alerted residents at 4:36 p.m. that they would need to evacuate in only three hours. They also informed residents to clear the parking garage so “building shoring equipment” could be installed.

The email says that no residents will be allowed to reenter the building after 7:30 p.m. They advise residents make arrangements through at least noon on Monday June 5.

KTTC has a crew on scene gathering more information.

