The Pine Island Cheese Festival kicks off for the weekend
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) –It might get too cheesy, but you will love every minute of it.
The Pine Island Cheese Festival has been going on for at least 85 years.
It runs Friday, June 2-4.
There is something for everyone to enjoy.
Some activities include:
- Carnival
- Pickleball
- Golf
- Volleyball Tournaments
- 5-K run
- Parade
You can find more information about the Pine Island Cheese Fest on their website here.
