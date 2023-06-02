The Pine Island Cheese Festival kicks off for the weekend

This weekend, come celebrate all things cheese at the Pine Island Cheese Festival.
This weekend, come celebrate all things cheese at the Pine Island Cheese Festival.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) –It might get too cheesy, but you will love every minute of it.

The Pine Island Cheese Festival has been going on for at least 85 years.

It runs Friday, June 2-4.

There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Some activities include:

  • Carnival
  • Pickleball
  • Golf
  • Volleyball Tournaments
  • 5-K run
  • Parade

You can find more information about the Pine Island Cheese Fest on their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday’s legalization of recreational cannabis is stirring concerns from local law enforcement...
Local law enforcement raises concerns over cannabis legalization
Oronoco bear sighting
Beekeeper catches bear on camera in rural Oronoco
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna police investigating woman found under I-35 bridge as a homicide
Wade Novak
Austin man charged with impersonating a peace officer
RPT bus
Rochester Public Transit bus driver strike possible early as next week

Latest News

Come join us this Saturday for the Rhubarb run, tasting event, a fashion show, live music, and...
Annual Rhubarb Festival opens this weekend in Lanesboro
Near Zumbrota, one man treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Mary's
Update: One hurt in head-one crash on Highway 52
St. Charles Saints celebrate first inning, three-run homerun.
Local Sports 06/01
Gas Leak closes 1st Ave. S
Gas leak near Main Street in Albert Lea