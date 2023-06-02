The Pine Island Cheese Festival kicks off for the weekend

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) –It might get too cheesy, but you will love every minute of it.

The Pine Island Cheese Festival has been going on for at least 85 years.

It runs Friday, June 2-4.

There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Some activities include:

Carnival

Pickleball

Golf

Volleyball Tournaments

5-K run

Parade

You can find more information about the Pine Island Cheese Fest on their website here.

