New Rochester restaurant, Song Tea and Poke, joins Midwest Access Friday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new poke and bubble tea joint is bringing a tase of Hawaii to the Med City.

Song Tea has over 200 stores worldwide with four locations in the Twin Cities. A new location has recently opened in Rochester.

Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish that typically consists of a base of rice or salad greens, topped with marinated raw fish and various toppings. Poke bowls are a popular option for those looking for a healthy and flavorful meal that is also quick and convenient.

Song Tea and Poke is located at 90 14th Street Southwest Suite 500 and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Noah Caplan spoke with the manager on Friday’s Midwest Access about the new business.

