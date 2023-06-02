New Rochester restaurant, Song Tea and Poke, joins Midwest Access Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new poke and bubble tea joint is bringing a tase of Hawaii to the Med City.

Song Tea has over 200 stores worldwide with four locations in the Twin Cities. A new location has recently opened in Rochester.

Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish that typically consists of a base of rice or salad greens, topped with marinated raw fish and various toppings. Poke bowls are a popular option for those looking for a healthy and flavorful meal that is also quick and convenient.

Song Tea and Poke is located at 90 14th Street Southwest Suite 500 and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Noah Caplan spoke with the manager on Friday’s Midwest Access about the new business.

