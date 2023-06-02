Mitchell’s Movie Minute: “The Little Mermaid”, “Fast X”, “You Hurt My Feelings”, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Julian Mitchell is a movie buff. He has a recurring segment on Midwest Access featuring some of the newest movies in theaters and on streaming sites.

This week he gave reviews of “The Little Mermaid”, “Fast X”, “You Hurt My Feelings” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

Rochester movie showings.

Albert Lea movie showings.

Find movie showings anywhere here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday’s legalization of recreational cannabis is stirring concerns from local law enforcement...
Local law enforcement raises concerns over cannabis legalization
Oronoco bear sighting
Beekeeper catches bear on camera in rural Oronoco
Wade Novak
Austin man charged with impersonating a peace officer
Near Zumbrota, one man treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Mary's
Update: One hurt in head-on crash on Highway 52
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna police investigating woman found under I-35 bridge as a homicide

Latest News

Song Tea and Poke opens in Rochester
New Rochester restaurant, Song Tea and Poke, joins Midwest Access Friday
Cheese Fest
Song Tea
Mitchell's Movie Minute