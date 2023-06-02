DNR are investigating Squaw Creek for multiple dead fish found

HAMPTON, Iowa. (KTTC) –Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials in Iowa are asking for help determining the cause of a fish kill Thursday.

It happened along the Squaw Creek in Hampton, Iowa.

Someone discovered dead fish while fishing in East Park.

The DNR investigated and found that the area where the fish killed had extended about a mile and a half upstream through the town of Hampton.

The source has not been identified.

Any tips can be passed along through the DNR environmental field office in Mason City.

The DNR field office number is (641) 424-4073.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.