Annual Rhubarb Festival opens this weekend in Lanesboro

Come join us this Saturday for the Rhubarb run, tasting event, a fashion show, live music, and...
Come join us this Saturday for the Rhubarb run, tasting event, a fashion show, live music, and food!(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Rhubarb Festival is opening up this weekend in the rhubarb capital of Minnesota.

It’s happening on June 3 at Sylvan Park in Lanesboro.

KTTC’s Jess Abrahamson and Ted Schmidt will start the festival by throwing out the first stalks of Rhubarb.

The rhubarb run and the tasting event are back this year.

There will be a rhubarb fashion show, live music, and food.

The festival will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., come rain or shine.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday’s legalization of recreational cannabis is stirring concerns from local law enforcement...
Local law enforcement raises concerns over cannabis legalization
Oronoco bear sighting
Beekeeper catches bear on camera in rural Oronoco
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna police investigating woman found under I-35 bridge as a homicide
Wade Novak
Austin man charged with impersonating a peace officer
RPT bus
Rochester Public Transit bus driver strike possible early as next week

Latest News

Near Zumbrota, one man treated for non-life threatening injuries at St. Mary's
Update: One hurt in head-one crash on Highway 52
St. Charles Saints celebrate first inning, three-run homerun.
Local Sports 06/01
Gas Leak closes 1st Ave. S
Gas leak near Main Street in Albert Lea
Oronoco bear sighting
Beekeeper catches bear on camera in rural Oronoco