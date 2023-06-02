Annual Rhubarb Festival opens this weekend in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Rhubarb Festival is opening up this weekend in the rhubarb capital of Minnesota.

It’s happening on June 3 at Sylvan Park in Lanesboro.

KTTC’s Jess Abrahamson and Ted Schmidt will start the festival by throwing out the first stalks of Rhubarb.

The rhubarb run and the tasting event are back this year.

There will be a rhubarb fashion show, live music, and food.

The festival will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., come rain or shine.

