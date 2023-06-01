WATCH: Winneshiek County deputies free deer stuck in fence
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – Some Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a unique call recently.
The Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook showing its newest deputy, Charles Cunningham, and Winneshiek County deputy Chris Wuebker responding to a deer stuck in a barbed wire fence.
According to the post, the deputies were able to quickly free the button buck from the fence.
Watch the video below:
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.