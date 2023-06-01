WATCH: Winneshiek County deputies free deer stuck in fence

WATCH: Winneshiek County deputies free deer stuck in fence
WATCH: Winneshiek County deputies free deer stuck in fence(Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – Some Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a unique call recently.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook showing its newest deputy, Charles Cunningham, and Winneshiek County deputy Chris Wuebker responding to a deer stuck in a barbed wire fence.

According to the post, the deputies were able to quickly free the button buck from the fence.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Elderly Stewartville man falls victim to jewelry scam, loses 20K
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna Police Department investigating death
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Pat Lund
First Pat Lund Memorial Scholarship recipients announced
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies into Oronoco river

Latest News

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (CHRIS ORWIG)
Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota
Crash (MGN)
North Iowa crash sends woman to hospital
Rochester Public Library Summer Playlist 2023
Rochester Public Library’s Summer Playlist program returns
LOCAL SPORTS 5/31