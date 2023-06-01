WATCH: Gov. Walz signs infrastructure bill, Sen. Klobuchar talks debt ceiling vote

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Thursday’s episode includes:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs largest infrastructure bill in state history

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) of Minnesota talks debt ceiling vote

Click the livestream video above to watch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.