WATCH: Gov. Walz signs infrastructure bill, Sen. Klobuchar talks debt ceiling vote

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Thursday’s episode includes:

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs largest infrastructure bill in state history
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) of Minnesota talks debt ceiling vote

Click the livestream video above to watch.

