Warm and muggy this weekend; Stray to isolated storm chances continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking more warm weather on the way for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will continue to stay around 10-15 degrees above average.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle and upper 80s with sunny skies. We’ll see the chance of stray to isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening Friday. Storms are expected to impact the region from around 11 a.m. through 7-8 p.m. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.50″ across most of SE MN and NE IA.

Upcoming rainfall chances (KTTC)

Another round of stray thunderstorms will be possible during the daytime hours Saturday. Right now, Sunday looks to be mainly dry with another chance of thunderstorm activity Monday afternoon.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will take a slight dip into the upper 70s and lower 80s by next Tuesday.

Nick

