Warm and humid with isolated storms today through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re kicking off June and meteorological summer with more of the same mid-summer weather we’ve been experiencing since Memorial Day. Expect plenty of bright, warm sunshine with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the midday and afternoon hours. While we’re not expecting severe weather with any of these storms, locally heavy downpours of rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a southeasterly breeze.

A few isolated storms will be possible in the evening with just a stray shower or two hanging around later in the night and overnight temperatures in the mid-60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will similarly develop on Friday with just occasional sunshine in the area between the hit-or-miss activity. High temperatures tomorrow will again, be in the mid-80s with a light southeast breeze.

There will be just a few isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon Saturday, hanging around into the evening. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with light east winds.

There will be only a slight chance of isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

A few thunderstorms will again, develop Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northeast. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s ahead of that front.

Temps were above normal in May and rainfall was slightly higher than average in Rochester. The surplus for the year in Rochester is almost four inches. (KTTC)

Slightly cooler and less humid air will settle into the region from the north for the middle of next week. Expect high temperature in the low 80s for a few days before readings again reach the upper 80s next Friday when another approaching cold front will trigger some more thunderstorm chance. The following weekend will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s.

