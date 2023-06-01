UNRAVELED Escape Room moves to new location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – UNRAVELED Escape Room is moving to a new location. UNRAVELED Escape Room’s current downtown location closed on May 28th.

The new spot is at 4925 W Frontage Road conveniently located just off of Highway 52 at the back of the Slumberland building (where Carlos O’Kelly’s used to be).

The new location will offer enough space for four new exciting themes: 007 - Bond’s Betrayal, Superhero Showdown, King Tut’s Tomb, and RAGNAROK.

The grand opening at the new location is set for June 1.

Co-owners Jackie Steiner and Ryan Steiner joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about the Escape Room.

