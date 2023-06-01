Two students receive inaugural Pat Lund Memorial Scholarships

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Among the many things longtime KTTC sports anchor Pat Lund will be remembered for, he now has a scholarship to his name. The scholarship’s two inaugural recipients were honored Wednesday at Rochester non-profit The Reading Center.

Lund is an alumnus of The Reading Center, because he battled dyslexia his entire life.

“It was really cool to find out someone I watched for years and could never guess that he had dyslexia, had dyslexia,” said recipient Hannah Higgins.

The scholarship is meant to help dyslexic students reach their post-secondary education goals.

“It was another thing that pushed me and showed me I can do whatever I set my mind to,” said recipient Ryan Jirik.

The scholarship will be given out annually to students.

“I think knowing that somebody that was dyslexic was able to do what he was able to do. That’s the inspiration,” said The Reading Center Director of Development Jamie Schwaba.

