Train derailment blocks road near Lancaster, Minn

LANCASTER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Lancaster, Minn Fire Department says Highway 59 is closed from Lancaster to Highway 175 (north of Lake Bronson) , after a train derailment.

They ask people to avoid the area at this time.

Video from the scene shows more than a dozen cars are derailed, but we’re still working to confirm the exact number and what they were carrying, as well as whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.