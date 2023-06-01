Train derailment blocks road near Lancaster, Minn

(WEAU)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Lancaster, Minn Fire Department says Highway 59 is closed from Lancaster to Highway 175 (north of Lake Bronson) , after a train derailment.

They ask people to avoid the area at this time.

Video from the scene shows more than a dozen cars are derailed, but we’re still working to confirm the exact number and what they were carrying, as well as whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Elderly Stewartville man falls victim to jewelry scam, loses 20K
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna Police Department investigating death
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Pat Lund
First Pat Lund Memorial Scholarship recipients announced
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies into Oronoco river

Latest News

Rochester Public Library Summer Playlist 2023
Rochester Public Library’s Summer Playlist program returns
LOCAL SPORTS 5/31
The Reading Center
Two students receive inaugural Pat Lund Memorial Scholarships
Two students receive inaugural Pat Lund Memorial Scholarships
KIDS WITH COURSGE: MADI MEYER