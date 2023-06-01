Rochester Public Library’s Summer Playlist program returns

Rochester Public Library Summer Playlist 2023
Rochester Public Library Summer Playlist 2023(Rochester Public Library)
By KTTC Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Summer Playlist is back with the Rochester Public Library (RPL).

The reading and adventure program aims to inspire kids, teens, and adults to read, explore, connect, relax, and find joy all summer long.

“This year, Summer Playlist is focused on taking time to experience the season, prioritizing self-care, and exploring nature, books, or hobbies. We hope that participants will put themselves first and design the program that best meets their needs, whether that is learning something new or enjoying a favorite activity.”

Heather Acerro, Head of Youth Services at RPL

Starting June 1, people can pick up an activity log, available in six languages, at different locations around town:

  • Downtown building, anytime the library is open
  • The BookBike and ArtCart
  • The Bookmobile
  • The new BookBox at Fire Station 4 (1875 41st Street NW)

Logs are also available on the library’s website.

People who complete the activity log will receive a Summer Playlist bookbag and a chance to have their log shown in a community art display.

The campaign runs through August 31.

RELATED
Rochester Public Library makes push for more space
Rochester Public Library

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Elderly Stewartville man falls victim to jewelry scam, loses 20K
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna Police Department investigating death
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Pat Lund
First Pat Lund Memorial Scholarship recipients announced
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies into Oronoco river

Latest News

LOCAL SPORTS 5/31
The Reading Center
Two students receive inaugural Pat Lund Memorial Scholarships
Two students receive inaugural Pat Lund Memorial Scholarships
KIDS WITH COURSGE: MADI MEYER