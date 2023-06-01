Rochester Public Library’s Summer Playlist program returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Summer Playlist is back with the Rochester Public Library (RPL).

The reading and adventure program aims to inspire kids, teens, and adults to read, explore, connect, relax, and find joy all summer long.

“This year, Summer Playlist is focused on taking time to experience the season, prioritizing self-care, and exploring nature, books, or hobbies. We hope that participants will put themselves first and design the program that best meets their needs, whether that is learning something new or enjoying a favorite activity.”

Starting June 1, people can pick up an activity log, available in six languages, at different locations around town:

Downtown building, anytime the library is open

The BookBike and ArtCart

The Bookmobile

The new BookBox at Fire Station 4 (1875 41st Street NW)

Logs are also available on the library’s website.

People who complete the activity log will receive a Summer Playlist bookbag and a chance to have their log shown in a community art display.

The campaign runs through August 31.

