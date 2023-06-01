Rochester Public Library Summer Playlist kicks off

Summer playlist
Summer playlist(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Even though school is nearly out of session, it’s time to hit the books for the Rochester Public Library’s Summer Playlist.

The library has been putting on this activity every summer since 2017

How it works is any library patron can pick up a pamphlet that explains how to play. After each activity is completed, you fill in one cloud to track your progress.

Summer playlist pamphlet
Summer playlist pamphlet(KTTC)

There are different categories for different age groups like 15 minutes of reading for preschoolers and an hour of reading for adults.

New this year, there are other self-care activities you can do to add to your list like enjoying a lazy day or making your favorite food for dinner.

After the list is completely filled out, patrons can stop by the library or the bookmobile to pick up a free reusable bag.

‘We want to get people reading and exploring our materials so we’re hoping will find new books to them or maybe look at our creative bug resources and learn a new hobby or just connect with library materials and resources. We also encourage visiting the Bookmobile or the book bike and attending programs over the summer,” Head of Youth Services Heather Acerro said.

The completed lists will also be hung up for display and made into a book for patrons to flip through and look at all the completed designs.

