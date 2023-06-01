KTTC wins Telly Award for Critical Careers series

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to have received a bronze Telly Award for our Critical Careers series in the Education and Discovery category.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. This year was the 44th Annual Telly Awards, with a record-breaking number of entries across the globe.

This year’s theme was Breaking Through the Static, something that Critical Careers aims to do while providing information and solutions to workforce shortages each month.

Critical Careers focuses on industries that are feeling the pinch. KTTC’s Tom Overlie takes a closer look at the numbers, and what industries are doing to fill vacancies, and shares stories of people actively filling those roles.

“This country needs technical workers and the supply isn’t meeting demand. Industry experts say the trades have lost about a million skilled workers during the recession that have yet to be replaced. My KTTC colleague, Eric Shoars, and I are working on ways to shed the spotlight on this critical issue.”

KTTC News Anchor Tom Overlie

Click here for previous Critical Careers stories.

“This honor speaks to the innovation and the solution-driven journalism KTTC is committed to. Our biggest honor is hearing the results come from these stories – people seeking career opportunities and critical jobs filled to keep our communities thriving.”

KTTC General Manager Stephanie Hedrick

A full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found here.

