Grillin’ & Chillin’: Honey Garlic Fajitas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC, this time on Midwest Access.

Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.

Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.

Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provided the meat.

Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access. Midwest Access runs from 4-5 p.m. daily.

Honey Garlic Fajitas were on the menu this week. See the recipe below:

Honey Garlic Fajitas

Ingredients

2# of Boneless, skinless chicken thighs - sliced into strips

2 tbs Canola oil

1 red pepper

1 green pepper

1 yellow onion

1 tomato chopped

Tortillas

Wildwood Ribriffic

Wildwood Taco seasoning

Honey

Chopped garlic.

Pan spray

Package of tortillas

Equipment

• Cutting boards

• Sharp Knife

• (2) Small bowl

• Spatulas

• Paper plate

• PitBoss Grill

• Aluminum foil

Procedure

In bowl combine honey, garlic, 3 tbs of Ribriffic seasoning and 3 tbs taco seasoning.

Cut chicken into 1–2-inch strip about ½ thick add these to sauce mixture and marinate for 2-3 hours.

Slice pepper onions and tomatoes into strips and set aside.

Remove tortillas from plastic and wrap in aluminum foil with a light coating of pan spray.

Wrap tight and place on back of grill to warm. Preheat flatgrill to medium-high and surface temp 400 or so (using a surface temp thermometer)

Apply pan spray to grill surface and chicken -saving any remaining juices.

Cook for about 1 minute and add vegetable mix, stir and cook for about 2-3 minutes.

Add any leftover marinade and cook until mixed well. Transfer to plate and serve with warm tortilla.

