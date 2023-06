ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities in Albert Lea are responding to a gas line leak on 1st Ave S between Front St W and Main St W. Residents are being advised to avoid this area.

Crews are currently on scene digging up the road. Albert Lea Police says there is no estimated timetable for when work on the leak will be completed.

Authorities are working to resolve the issue. (KTTC)

