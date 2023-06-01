Cloquet authorities search for missing 82-year-old man

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cloquet authorities are searching for a missing man.

The Cloquet Police Dept. is requesting the public’s help in the search for an 82-year-old man, Larry Kallberg.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s (BCA) Missing Person Alert, Kallberg left his residence on May 30, around 4 p.m., and was driving a beige 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with MN (plate # DMC 282). He does not have his cell phone and has not been in contact with his family since.

According to the alert, Kallberg was last seen wearing black cargo/carpenter-type pants, a black polo T-shirt with thin, horizontal, navy blue stripes, and white shoes. He usually wears a baseball hat with “Vietnam Vet” on the front.

For any information regarding Kallberg’s whereabouts, authorities are asking to call 911 or contact the Cloquet Police Department through Carlton County Dispatch at 218-384-4185 or email

