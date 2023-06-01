Austin Public Schools employee terminated after sexual harassment investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – After an investigation into an Austin Public Schools employee, the district has decided to terminate him.

According to a message from Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page, an investigation was conducted by an independent third-party law firm into John Alberts for a sexual harassment complaint.

In a meeting on Wednesday night, the school board decided to terminate him effective immediately.

“The school board has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment. The school board is firmly committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff.”

Austin Public Schools said it is taking proactive steps to prevent harassment in the workplace.

The school district has engaged the services of a consultant with extensive expertise in workplace harassment prevention. The consultant will provide a comprehensive training program with a focus on fostering a culture of respect.

