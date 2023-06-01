Austin Public Schools employee terminated after sexual harassment investigation

Austin Public Schools
Austin Public Schools(APS)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – After an investigation into an Austin Public Schools employee, the district has decided to terminate him.

According to a message from Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page, an investigation was conducted by an independent third-party law firm into John Alberts for a sexual harassment complaint.

In a meeting on Wednesday night, the school board decided to terminate him effective immediately.

“The school board has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment. The school board is firmly committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff.”

Chairperson Kathy Green

Austin Public Schools said it is taking proactive steps to prevent harassment in the workplace.

The school district has engaged the services of a consultant with extensive expertise in workplace harassment prevention. The consultant will provide a comprehensive training program with a focus on fostering a culture of respect.

