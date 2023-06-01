A 25-year-old woman crashed her car late Wednesday night in Iowa

She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) –It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night on 335th street, just west of Highway 69.

A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Forest City, Iowa.

Troopers say 25-year-old Tara Hartigan lost control and drove into the ditch.

Her car rolling multiple times. She was taken to MercyOne hospital in Mason City.

The extent of her injuries is unknown and according to Iowa State Patrol, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

Assisting agencies in this investigation are below:

-Forest City Police Department

-EMS

-FIRE

-Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

-North Central Sales

-Service Towing

