A very warm end to May; Summer temps ahead with several rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The June-like warmth we’ve been experiencing over the past few days will continue today with the threat of thunder in the area, making for a summer-like end to May. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with a chance of isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two in the morning and then re-developing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.

A stray shower or two will be possible in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms will develop again late in the afternoon with partly sunny skies in the area throughout the day. High temps will be in the upper 80s. (KTTC)

There will be chances for sparse showers in the morning and again in the late afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Today’s weather will be very similar to Tuesday’s as our temperatures will soar into the upper 80s with very isolated rain chances. Those temperature readings are about a dozen degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Rochester matched the warmest temperature of the year on Tuesday with a high of 87 degrees, and it looks like we’ll certainly be in that range again today with a south breeze reaching 15 miles per hour at times to stir the air just a little.

Temps will reach the upper 80s this afternoon and then slowly cool down to the 60s late tonight. (KTTC)

After a few evening showers and thunderstorms, skies will clear off with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s.

Thursday will feature similar weather again but with better rain chances in the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. We’ll have occasional sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80 and a southeast breeze.

Friday will also feature some afternoon showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies and highs will be in the upper 80s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of late afternoon showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm on Saturday with mostly sunny skies during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms each day over the next week. A few days will have better, more widespread storm activity than others. (KTTC)

Slightly cooler air will filter into the region on Sunday and there will be just a slight chance of isolated showers late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

A cold front from the northeast will trigger a few late afternoon thunderstorms next Monday with bright sunshine throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

High temps will be in the 80s for the next several days with chances for isolated thunderstorms each day. (KTTC)

Behind Monday night’s cold front, there will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday with drier, sunny skies in store for the middle of the upcoming week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of the week.

High temps will be in the 80s throughout the next week or two. (KTTC)

