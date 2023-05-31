[title of show] to show at Z-Theatre of Zumbrota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yes, it’s the title of the musical. [title of show] is something you can check out soon thanks to the Z-Theatre of Zumbrota. Dylon Starr is in the production and joined Midwest Access on Tuesday to share a thing or two about the musical.

He joined Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler to chat about why guests should see the 4-person production.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $19 for students.

You can learn more about the musical and also purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.