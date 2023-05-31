[title of show] to show at Z-Theatre of Zumbrota
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yes, it’s the title of the musical. [title of show] is something you can check out soon thanks to the Z-Theatre of Zumbrota. Dylon Starr is in the production and joined Midwest Access on Tuesday to share a thing or two about the musical.
He joined Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler to chat about why guests should see the 4-person production.
Tickets are $24 for adults and $19 for students.
You can learn more about the musical and also purchase tickets here.
