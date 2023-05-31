Stray thunderstorm chances continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We had a couple of stray storms roll through SE MN and NE IA Wednesday morning. Some pockets of really heavy rainfall and gusty winds took place late in the morning on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts were pretty limited at the airport though.

If we stay completely dry at RST Wednesday night, our monthly rainfall will stay at 4.5″ of rain for May. This would give us a slight surplus at 0.15″ of rain. We actually accumulated 4.4″ of rain through the first 14 days of May and then only 0.07″ of rain through the second half of the month. The 0.07″ of rain came on May 31st.

Stray to isolated storm chances will continue through the upcoming weekend. Rainfall amounts through Sunday are expected to stay less than half of an inch for most locations.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see the chance of a couple of stray thunderstorms through the daytime hours Thursday. The wind will be out of the south around 10-15 mph. Dew points will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s meaning we’re looking at some humid conditions Thursday.

High temperatures will stay above average through early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s this weekend with sunny skies. We see the threat of some stray storms through both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are expected to still be in the lower 80s by early next week.

