Rochester Honkers open at home Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Northwoods League action is back underway. May 31 is the home opener for the Rochester Honkers.

The Honkers face the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field. The Border Cats are from Thunder Bay, Canada. Thunder Bay is in on the shores of Lake Superior, northeast of Duluth.

Cole Mahlum is pitching for the Honkers. He’s from Brookings, South Dakota and is a sophomore at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.

KTTC News reporter Noah Caplan was at the field today during Midwest Access this afternoon.

Here is a look at the schedule.

