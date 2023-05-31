Recognizing the importance of speech therapists

Comforcare
Comforcare(kttc)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – May is Speech Therapy Month. To recognize all the work these therapists do, KTTC made a stop at the Good Samaritan Society Comforcare in Austin.

Speech-language pathologists work with patients of all ages. The goal is to prevent and diagnose speech, language, social communication and swallowing disorders in adults and children among other things.

If you would like to learn more about the profession and what is offered at Comforcare, click here.

