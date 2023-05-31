Recognizing the importance of speech therapists

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – May is Speech Therapy Month. To recognize all the work these therapists do, KTTC made a stop at the Good Samaritan Society Comforcare in Austin.

Speech-language pathologists work with patients of all ages. The goal is to prevent and diagnose speech, language, social communication and swallowing disorders in adults and children among other things.

