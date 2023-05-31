Pets of the Week: Abigail and Ruth

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Abigail and Ruth were brought to Paws and Claws on May 8. They were brought in with their 13 other litter mates (9 males, 6 females.)

These pups came from a local Amish community and are 2-month-old Australian Shepard/Blue Heeler mixes.

Abigail is tan/white and Ruth is white/black/gray combo.

These puppies are well socialized having been involved with the Puppy Yoga sessions at the shelter.

