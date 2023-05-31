Isolated storms today; Warm and humid with storm chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The June-like warmth we’ve been experiencing over the past few days will continue today with the threat of thunder in the area, making for a summer-like end to the month of May. Expect partly sunny skies with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the area today. High temps will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

After a few evening showers and thunderstorms, skies will clear off with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the area Thursday with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

Thursday will feature similar weather again but with better rain chances in the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. We’ll have occasional sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80 and a southeast breeze.

Friday will also feature some afternoon showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies and highs will be in the upper 80s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be various chances of rain and thunderstorms across the area on each of the next several days. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of late afternoon showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm on Saturday with mostly sunny skies during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Slightly cooler air will filter into the region on Sunday and there will be just a slight chance of isolated showers late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

A ridge aloft will allow some very warm air to build northward into the region this week. (KTTC)

A cold front from the northeast will trigger a few late afternoon thunderstorms next Monday with bright sunshine throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms across the area for the next several days. High temps will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

Behind Monday night’s cold front, there will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday with drier, sunny skies in store for the middle of the upcoming week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of the week.

High temps will be in the mid and upper 80s this week before cooling to the low 80s in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

