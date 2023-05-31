Home fire, explosion in Dover Township

DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) – A home in Dover Township is partially inhabitable after a fire and explosion.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday from a woman who came home and saw her neighbor’s house with structural damage.

The home, located in the 14000 block of County Road 142 SE, is located near other houses with shared driveways which made it easy for the neighbor to see the damages.

The 42-year-old homeowner was not home at the time of the explosion.

A neighbor’s outdoor camera footage showed an explosion and fire coming out of the north side of the house around 8 a.m. that morning. It appeared after the initial explosion the fire stopped and didn’t burn any further.

Dover and Eyota Fire Departments responded to the scene.

It is believed that it may have been a water heater that exploded in the house.

There is no damage estimate at this time, but parts of the house are inhabitable from damage.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

