Families invited to RPS budget sessions for 2023-24 school year

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With summer break just around the corner for Rochester Public School (RPS) students, district staff are already figuring out next school year’s budget.

Families are invited to learn about budget proposals during multiple virtual sessions via Google Meet.

Superintendent Kent Pekel and Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson will give an overview of the proposals for the 2023-2024 school year that they will present to the RPS School Board.

Below is a list of the virtual meetings scheduled:

  • Wednesday, May 31, at 5-6 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 1, at 4-5 p.m.
  • Monday, June 5, at 4-5 p.m.
  • Monday, June 5, 6-7 p.m.

For information about each meeting and the links to attend, click here.

