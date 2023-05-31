Elderly Stewartville man falls victim to jewelry scam, loses 20K

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 79-year-old man from Stewartville fell victim to a theft by swindle scam.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), on Monday, May 29, the man was leaving Menards south and walking to his car when a black SUV pulled up next to him.

The driver, described as a middle eastern man, handed the man two gold rings and one gold necklace and said “My family to yours.” There was also a woman and a small child in the backseat.

The driver then told the man that he was trying to get his family back to Dubai and needed some money.

The man then went and cashed a check for $20,000 and gave the cash to the family in exchange for the jewelry.

The man took the jewelry to a pawn shop and found out the gold was fake.

RPD wants people to be aware of similar theft by swindle scams now that there is a new report, as there tends to be multiple when scammers are in town. RPD says do not accept any jewelry from anyone and be respectful and cautious when declining.

