BCA investigating following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating a stabbing and a chase after Mankato police used one of their vehicles to stop a suspect vehicle during a pursuit.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety received a report of a man driving erratically in west Mankato.

At one point, the driver turned down a dead-end road and an officer used his squad car to hit the fleeing vehicle, causing a crash and stopping the driver at the intersection of Goodyear Ave. and Woodhill Court. The driver had minor injuries and is hospitalized. The officer also sustained minor injuries and has been treated and released from a local hospital. A woman who was a passenger in the fleeing vehicle was stabbed multiple times. She suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. A knife was located at the scene where the vehicle crashed.

The Mankato Police Department asked the BCA to investigate this incident. BCA agents are also investigating the stabbing in connection to this incident.

The BCA says the officer involved was wearing a body camera and the squad car camera was active, both of which captured portions of the incident.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend
Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies into Oronoco river
New adult-use cannabis legislation in Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz is set to sign bill legalizing adult-use cannabis in Minnesota
FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in...
Minnesota governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana starting in August

Latest News

Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna Police Department investigating death
Phase one of George Stoppel Farmstead restoration complete
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Home fire, explosion in Dover Township
Scam Alert
Elderly Stewartville man falls victim to jewelry scam, loses 20K