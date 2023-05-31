BCA investigating following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating a stabbing and a chase after Mankato police used one of their vehicles to stop a suspect vehicle during a pursuit.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety received a report of a man driving erratically in west Mankato.

At one point, the driver turned down a dead-end road and an officer used his squad car to hit the fleeing vehicle, causing a crash and stopping the driver at the intersection of Goodyear Ave. and Woodhill Court. The driver had minor injuries and is hospitalized. The officer also sustained minor injuries and has been treated and released from a local hospital. A woman who was a passenger in the fleeing vehicle was stabbed multiple times. She suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. A knife was located at the scene where the vehicle crashed.

The Mankato Police Department asked the BCA to investigate this incident. BCA agents are also investigating the stabbing in connection to this incident.

The BCA says the officer involved was wearing a body camera and the squad car camera was active, both of which captured portions of the incident.

