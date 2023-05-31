The annual Travis Donze Memorial Ride & 5K is June 10th

By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Drop Resources offers help for families struggling with health issues, particularly blood cancer. It is a small, grassroots non-profit organization serving these patients. It was founded in Rochester.

With the help of Red Drop Resources, the Travis House in Rochester is available free of charge for families.

Learn more about Red Drop Resources here.

Amber Doring is the Fundraising and Outreach Coordinator for Red Drop Resources. She joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more about ways you can help.

The annual Travis Donze Memorial Ride & 5K on June 10th is one of those ways. Details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
One person found dead outside home in rural Pine Island after fire
Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend
Two car thefts in Rochester over the weekend
New adult-use cannabis legislation in Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz is set to sign bill legalizing adult-use cannabis in Minnesota
Apache Mall Carnival
Apache Mall carnival sees strong turnout
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after fleeing from deputies into Oronoco river

Latest News

Stewartville
Stewartville Bear Cave Summer Concert Series starts June 7
Z-Theatre
[title of show] to show at Z-Theatre of Zumbrota
Musical at Z-Theatre
Marijuana expungement process, Darian Leddy reports