The annual Travis Donze Memorial Ride & 5K is June 10th

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Drop Resources offers help for families struggling with health issues, particularly blood cancer. It is a small, grassroots non-profit organization serving these patients. It was founded in Rochester.

With the help of Red Drop Resources, the Travis House in Rochester is available free of charge for families.

Amber Doring is the Fundraising and Outreach Coordinator for Red Drop Resources. She joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more about ways you can help.

