WATCH: Awareness for problem gambling, improving future bills; Walz signs bill legalizing marijuana

By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Tuesday’s episode features:

  • Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling’s Executive Director Susan Sheridan Tucker speaks with KTTC News Now about problem gambling, what else is needed in a future sports gambling bill that is looking like a top legislative priority in 2024
  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) signs bill to legalize marijuana in the state starting August 1
  • Officials update partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa

