WATCH: Awareness for problem gambling, improving future bills; Walz signs bill legalizing marijuana
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tuesday’s episode features:
- Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling’s Executive Director Susan Sheridan Tucker speaks with KTTC News Now about problem gambling, what else is needed in a future sports gambling bill that is looking like a top legislative priority in 2024
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) signs bill to legalize marijuana in the state starting August 1
- Officials update partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa
